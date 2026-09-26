South Africa vs Guinea: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 26, 2026

South Africa host Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena in the opening round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. With Group D offering only one qualifying spot beyond Kenya, find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match South Africa vs Guinea Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch South Africa vs Guinea in the USA

The South Africa vs Guinea Africa Cup of Nations qualifier will be available in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with the match also available to stream through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch South Africa vs Guinea for free?

There is a legal way to watch South Africa vs Guinea without paying for a full month of Fubo. It currently offers a five-day free trial on its featured plans, and its platform specifically lists the match as upcoming on beIN SPORTS.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

South Africa and Guinea open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns on September 26 at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg, and the Group D opener carries significant weight from the start.

Kenya, one of the tournament’s three co-hosts, is automatically qualified for the finals, meaning only the highest-ranked team among South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea will claim the group’s remaining qualification spot. The four teams will play six matches each, making every early point particularly important.

Evidence Makgopa #17 of South Africa (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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The match also begins a new chapter for South Africa, with Pitso Mosimane returning for his third spell as Bafana Bafana head coach. Mosimane has retained much of the squad that represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup but has also introduced five uncapped players: Lebone Seema, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Yanela Mbuthuma, Puso Dithejane and Tashreeq Matthews.

Guinea arrive with Serhou Guirassy as one of their main attacking threats. The Borussia Dortmund striker is included in Paulo Duarte‘s 25-man squad, while Ilaix Moriba, Madiou Keita and Saidou Sow have returned to the national team.

The team will also have to manage several absences, including Naby Keita, Mohamed Mady Camara, Morgan Guilavogui and Mohamed Bayo. After the trip to Johannesburg, Guinea will host Kenya on October 1.

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What time is the South Africa vs Guinea match?

The South Africa vs Guinea match is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 26. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: