England vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 26, 2026

England host reigning world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium in the opening match of UEFA Nations League Group A3. Here’s how to watch the heavyweight clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Spain Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 2:45 PM PT / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch England vs Spain in the USA

England vs Spain will be available in the United States through FOX Sports 2, Fubo, FOX One and ViX, according to UEFA’s official broadcast-partner list for the 2026/27 Nations League.

Can I watch England vs Spain for free?

Yes, there is currently a legal way for eligible new subscribers to watch the game without paying during the initial trial period. Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its eligible plans, and FOX Sports 2 is included in the channel lineup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England vs Spain is the opening match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League for both teams, with the Three Lions hosting the reigning world champions at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

England are back in League A after earning promotion from League B in the previous edition, while Spain enter the competition after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams are in Group A3 alongside Croatia and Czechia, so Saturday’s result could immediately become important in the race for the quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel, head coach of England (Source: Harriet Massey/Getty Images)

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The Nations League format means the top two teams in each League A group advance to the quarter-finals in March 2027, while the four quarter-final winners move on to the finals in June.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has identified reaching the last four as the team’s objective, making the opening game against Spain an early test of whether the Three Lions can compete with Europe’s top sides.

The matchup also carries plenty of recent history. Spain defeated England in the Euro 2024 final, but the teams now meet in a different context, with both coming off the 2026 World Cup.

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Tuchel described the Wembley meeting as a “new beginning” for England and said the team wants to close the gap on Spain, while Luis de la Fuente has emphasized that his world champions cannot rely on what they achieved during the summer and must perform again against a major opponent.

What time is the England vs Spain match?

The England vs Spain match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM