Why isn’t Phil Foden playing today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 1?

England begin their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a tough opening match against Spain, but will have to do so without Phil Foden on the field.

England begin their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign with what promises to be a challenging opener against Spain. Thomas Tuchel, the key decision-maker, opted not to call up Phil Foden for this international window due to tactical considerations, meaning he will not be part of the starting lineup.

This is not the first time the manager has made this decision regarding Foden. In fact, the Manchester City forward was one of the notable talking points months earlier after being left out of the Three Lions’ final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Players such as Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers are usually the alternatives to Foden in England’s attack. With no injuries or physical issues involved, he will once again be unable to represent his country.

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Foden’s last appearance for England

Phil Foden last played officially for the Three Lions on November 16, 2025, coming off the bench in the second half during England’s 2–0 victory over Albania in Tirana to lock up a flawless 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Since making his senior international debut back in September 2020, the Manchester City star playmaker has earned 49 caps and scored 4 goals for his country.

Phil Foden of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Albania and England.

Tuchel’s chosen forwards

Thomas Tuchel called up a well-balanced group of forwards for England’s opening fixtures in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, mixing established superstars with fresh attacking energy. Led by captain Harry Kane at the focal point, the frontline features regular wing threats like Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, alongside versatile attackers Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers.

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Tuchel also opted for a couple of intriguing call-ups by bringing in Dominic Calvert-Lewin for central depth and handing exciting teenager Rio Ngumoha a spot in the attack. Marcus Rashford withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Key takeaways