South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have South Korea U-20 clashing with Honduras U-20. This group F game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

South Korea U-20 completed one of the biggest surprises in the competition so far. They had a hard matchup with France U-20, but they were able to come up victorious. Another win could seal a place in the round of 16 for them.

Honduras U-20 are under a bit more pressure because they lost their first game. The Hondurans were near a tie against Gambia U-20, although they conceded a goal with five minutes to go. They could be only aiming to finish as one of the best four third-placed teams if they lose again.

South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20: Kick-Off Time

South Korea U-20 will challenge Honduras U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 26)

France: 11:00 PM

Honduras: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 26)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 26)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM (May 26)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 26)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Honduras: Tigo Sports Honduras, ViX

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO