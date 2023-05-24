Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have South Korea U-20 clashing with Honduras U-20. This group F game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
South Korea U-20 completed one of the biggest surprises in the competition so far. They had a hard matchup with France U-20, but they were able to come up victorious. Another win could seal a place in the round of 16 for them.
Honduras U-20 are under a bit more pressure because they lost their first game. The Hondurans were near a tie against Gambia U-20, although they conceded a goal with five minutes to go. They could be only aiming to finish as one of the best four third-placed teams if they lose again.
South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20: Kick-Off Time
South Korea U-20 will challenge Honduras U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 26)
France: 11:00 PM
Honduras: 3:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 26)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 26)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 6:00 AM (May 26)
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 26)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
South Korea U-20 vs Honduras U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Honduras: Tigo Sports Honduras, ViX
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji
International: FIFA+
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO