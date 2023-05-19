There are several differences in this tournament compared to the main event. The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup also has groups of four teams each, but there are other big changes such as the number of participants in the final draw.

This competition is played every two years. However, the last edition of it was in 2019 because the tournament scheduled to be hosted by Indonesia in 2021 was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus back then.

They were given the opportunity to host the following edition, although they were stripped of that privilege for political reasons. Argentina is the country that will organize the tournament that is set to begin on May 20.

List of coaches of the 24 qualified national teams

Argentina: Javier Mascherano (Argentina)

Brazil: Ramon Menezes (Brazil)

Colombia: Héctor Cárdenas (Colombia)

Dominican Republic: Walter Benítez (Cuba)

Ecuador: Miguel Bravo (Ecuador)

England: Ian Foster (England)

Fiji: Robert Andrew Mimms (England)

France: Landry Chauvin (France)

Gambia: Abdoulie Bojang (Gambia)

Guatemala: Rafael Loredo (Mexico)

Honduras: Luis Alvarado (Honduras)

Iraq: Mohammed Emad (Iraq)

Israel: Ofir Haim (Israel)

Italy: Carmine Nunziata (Italy)

Japan: Koichi Togashi (Japan)

New Zealand: Darren Bazeley (New Zealand)

Nigeria: Ladan Bosso (Nigeria)

Senegal: Malick Daf (Senegal)

Slovakia: Albert Rusnak (Slovakia)

South Korea: Kim Eun jung (South Korea)

Tunisia: Montasser Louhichi (Tunisia)

Uruguay: Marcelo Broli (Uruguay)

United States: Michael Varas (USA)

Uzbekistan: Ravshan Khaydarov (Uzbekistan)