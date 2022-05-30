Brazil and South Korea prepare for what will be the World Cup this year with this international friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Brazil and South Korea want to get to the next Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible way and therefore they will face each other in this international friendly. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian team was the first from Conmebol to qualify for Qatar 2022, with extraordinary statistics: 14 wins, 3 draws and no defeats (they still have to play a game pending from Matchday 6 at home against Argentina), which made a total of 45 points. They are undoubtedly one of the candidates to win the next World Cup and that is why the "Scratch" want to get there in the best way.

South Korea are almost certain participants in the World Cups. Since Mexico 1986 they have always attended, and it could be said that since the 2002 World Cup that they organized together with Japan, they have become one of the best teams on the continent. They have a very difficult group against Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay, so this game will undoubtedly be an excellent preparation for them.

South Korea vs Brazil: Date

This international friendly match between South Korea and Brazil that will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea will be played on Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 AM (ET).

South Korea vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch South Korea vs Brazil

South Korea and Brazil will play this international friendly match this Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

