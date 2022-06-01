South Korea welcome Brazil to the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, June 2 in an international friendly ahead of Qatar 2022. Check out here the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

South Korea vs Brazil: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2022 International Friendly in the US

Brazil make the trip to Asia during the June international window to continue preparing themselves for Qatar 2022. On Thursday, June 2, Tite's men will take on South Korea - who have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup - in an international friendly. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Verde-amarela have comfortably sealed a place in Qatar, finishing atop the Conmebol Qualifiers without dropping a single defeat - although they have a pending game against Argentina.

Meanwhile, this will be the first of a four-match series for the Asian team this month. South Korea will return to action after losing to the United Arab Emirates in the final matchday of the Qualifiers, when they already had a World Cup ticket under their belts.

South Korea vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 7 AM (ET)

Location: Seoul World Cup Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

South Korea vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

South Korea vs Brazil: Storylines and Head-to-Head

With their defeat on Matchday 10, South Korea finished second in group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers with 23 points, just two shy of leaders Iran. The World Cup is a challenging task on the horizon, but first they'll have to compete in the EAFF East Asian Cup in July.

On the other hand, Brazil secured the top spot in the South American Qualifiers by claiming 45 points (W14 D3). The Scratch have been dominant against South Korea, beating them five times and losing just once.

How to watch or live stream South Korea vs Brazil in the US

The international friendly to be played between South Korea and Brazil in Seoul will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fanatiz.

South Korea vs Brazil: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this exciting game. Unsurprisingly, Brazil are seen as heavy favorites by FanDuel with -310 odds, while South Korea have +700, and a draw would result in a +370 payout.

FanDuel South Korea -310 Tie +370 Brazil +700

* Odds via FanDuel.