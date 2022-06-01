Brazil make the trip to Asia during the June international window to continue preparing themselves for Qatar 2022. On Thursday, June 2, Tite's men will take on South Korea - who have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup - in an international friendly. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).
La Verde-amarela have comfortably sealed a place in Qatar, finishing atop the Conmebol Qualifiers without dropping a single defeat - although they have a pending game against Argentina.
Meanwhile, this will be the first of a four-match series for the Asian team this month. South Korea will return to action after losing to the United Arab Emirates in the final matchday of the Qualifiers, when they already had a World Cup ticket under their belts.
South Korea vs Brazil: Match Information
Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022
Time: 7 AM (ET)
Location: Seoul World Cup Stadium
South Korea vs Brazil: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:00 AM
CT: 6:00 AM
MT: 5:00 AM
PT: 4:00 AM
South Korea vs Brazil: Storylines and Head-to-Head
With their defeat on Matchday 10, South Korea finished second in group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers with 23 points, just two shy of leaders Iran. The World Cup is a challenging task on the horizon, but first they'll have to compete in the EAFF East Asian Cup in July.
On the other hand, Brazil secured the top spot in the South American Qualifiers by claiming 45 points (W14 D3). The Scratch have been dominant against South Korea, beating them five times and losing just once.
How to watch or live stream South Korea vs Brazil in the US
The international friendly to be played between South Korea and Brazil in Seoul will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fanatiz.
South Korea vs Brazil: Predictions and Odds
Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this exciting game. Unsurprisingly, Brazil are seen as heavy favorites by FanDuel with -310 odds, while South Korea have +700, and a draw would result in a +370 payout.
