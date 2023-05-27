Southampton vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Southampton will face Liverpool this Sunday, May 28 for the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Southampton vs Liverpool online in the US on Peacock]

The last Matchday of the Premier League arrives with several positions already defined. The champions, qualified for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, arealready known who will be, so there are only two things to define: the one qualified for the Conference League and two of the 3 relegated.

And there will only be 2 that must be defined because there is one that is already confirmed and they are precisely the locals in this game. Southampton had a poor performance, and that is why now they will only seek to say goodbye to the PL in the best way possible. On the Liverpool side, they will simply be looking to finish with as many points as possible, as they cannot improve or worsen their current position.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 29)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 29)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Southampton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

France: MULTISPORTS 3

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Mix, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Start

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up, SkySport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 8 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: Peacock.