Spain U21 vs Croatia U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Spain U21 and Croatia U21 will face against each other this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Spain U21 had a highly promising debut in the tournament, securing a comfortable victory against Romania U21 as expected. The Spaniards emerged triumphant with a convincing 3-0 scoreline, putting them in a strong position for their future matches. They now aim to secure another victory that would ensure their qualification to the next round.

The next challenge will be against Croatia U21, who had a less favorable start to the tournament. They suffered a clear defeat at the hands of Ukraine U21, complicating their chances of qualification. While a draw could still offer some hope for the Croatians, a victory is essential to avoid relying on speculation and secure a stronger position in the group standings.

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21: Kick-Off Time

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: HRT 2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: ran.de, ProSieben Maxx

Greece: ERT 3

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: HRT2, RTS2

Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: TRT Sport, RAI Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

USA: ViX.