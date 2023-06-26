Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Spain U21 will play against Ukraine U21 this Tuesday, June 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Group B of this Euro U21 turned out to be the least thrilling among all. The two teams that have qualified for the next stage were determined during Matchday 2, being these two teams the qualified, so they now have to decide the group winners.

Spain U21 holds an advantage in this regard, as they currently have a goal difference of +4. On the other hand, Ukraine U21 has a goal difference of +3. With a draw, the Spanish team secures the top spot in the group, while the Ukrainians require a victory to claim the leadership.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UK: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de, ProSieben Maxx

Greece: ERT 3

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: Channel 11, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: RTVE.es, TDP, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TDP

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, CBS Sports Network, ViX.