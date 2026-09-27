Spain vs North Korea: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final game on September 27, 2026

Spain and North Korea meet at Stadion Miejski LKS in lodz for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final on September 27. With the title at stake, here’s how to watch the decisive clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs North Korea Tournament FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Spain vs North Korea in the USA

Spain vs North Korea will be available to viewers in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming available through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Spain vs North Korea for free?

Eligible viewers can use Fubo’s free trial to watch the match. Fubo currently advertises a 5-day free trial for its Sports + News, Pro, Elite and Latino plans, although the company notes that trial availability can vary by plan and eligibility.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain and North Korea will play for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title, bringing together two of the tournament’s most successful teams in recent editions. Spain reached the final after defeating Italy 2-0 in the semifinals on September 23, with an own goal from Azzurra Gallo and a strike from Pau Comendador sending David Aznar‘s team through.

Maria Perez Rabaza of Spain (Source: @fifawomensworldcup)

It will be Spain’s third appearance in the competition’s final and its first since winning the title in 2022. North Korea entered Poland as the defending champion, having beaten Japan 1-0 in the 2024 final to claim its third U-20 Women’s World Cup title.

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The team has also produced a remarkable defensive run in Poland: before the semifinal against Colombia, FIFA noted that North Korea had scored 13 goals and conceded none in its first five matches. Its knockout-stage run included a 2-0 victory over Japan and another 2-0 win against Canada, with both goals against Canada coming in stoppage time.

For Spain, the final represents an opportunity to reclaim the trophy four years after its 2022 triumph. The Spanish side has been particularly productive in Poland, opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Nigeria, an 11-0 victory against New Caledonia and a 3-1 result against China before progressing through Portugal, Brazil and Italy in the knockout rounds.

What time is the Spain vs North Korea match?

The Spain vs North Korea final kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 12:00 PM ET. FIFA’s official schedule lists an 18:00 local start in Lodz, Poland, which corresponds to noon Eastern Time in the United States.

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