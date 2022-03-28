Spain will face Iceland in a friendly match this Tuesday, March 29 at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Spain and Iceland will face each other this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

There are only a few months left before the start of the World Cup, and the countries that have already qualified (and therefore should not play for this Qualifiers Matchday) take advantage of the stoppage in the first division of their leagues to put their teams ready to arrive from the best possible way to Qatar. One of those teams is the locals, Spain.

Their rivals were one of the biggest disappointments of the UEFA Qualifiers. After qualifying for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, it was hoped that the Icelanders could show something a little better than they did in recent Qualifiers. Without a doubt, they have a lot to improve thinking about future commitments, and this game against one of the strongest teams on the continent could be very useful.

Spain vs Iceland: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Abanca-Riazor Stadium, La Coruña, Spain

Spain vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Spain vs Iceland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two teams have met 9 times, with Spain dominating the statistics with 9 games won, while Iceland only won 1 time. Also, there were 2 draws. The last time they played was on September 8, 2007 with a 1-1 draw for the Euro Cup qualification.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Spain vs Iceland in the US

The game between Spain and Iceland to be played this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States only on: ESPN+.

Spain vs Iceland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Spain are the favorites with +650 odds, while Iceland have +1700. A tie would finish in a +655 payout.

DraftKings Spain -650 Tie +650 Iceland +1700

*Odds via DraftKings