Spain will play against Northern Ireland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Spain will face Northern Ireland in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Spain vs Northern Ireland live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Spain are looking ahead to the start of Euro 2024, a tournament where they aim to improve on their disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In that tournament, they reached the round of 16 but were eliminated by Morocco without putting up much of a fight. As a team with a storied history, including a World Cup win, Spain are expected to perform much better.

To prepare thoroughly for the Euro, they will face Northern Ireland, a team that has experienced great ups and downs in recent years, but remains far from the heights of their past, which included World Cup qualifications. This match gives Northern Ireland a valuable opportunity to compete against one of Europe’s best teams, and they will seek to make the most of it.

Spain vs Northern Ireland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (June 9)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (June 9)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (June 9)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland – IMAGO / Focus Images

Spain vs Northern Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi