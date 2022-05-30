Spain and Portugal will make their debut in the first game of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Group 2 of League A will have one of the most interesting duels of the first Matchday of the Nations League when Portugal visit Spain. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Spain, especially after winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, have become one of the strongest and most respected teams in the world. Without a doubt, he is a great candidate to win every tournament he plays and this UEFA Nations League is no exception.

Their rivals, Portugal, are also one of the strongest on the continent, although in search of making the transition to make room for younger talents (for example, Critiano Ronaldo is 37 years old and it is almost certain that in the coming years he will play his last tournaments at a high level).

Spain vs Portugal: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Spain and Portugal that will take place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain, will be played on Thursday, June 2 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Spain vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Spain vs Portugal

Spain and Portugal will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Thursday, June 2 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Canada.

