Spain and Sweden meet up at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 8 soccer game in the US.

This will be their 17th overall meeting. No surprises here as Spain are the clear favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Sweden have grabbed a triumph four times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when Blue and Yellow surprised La Roja with a final result of 2-1 in their first meeting in Group B of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Friends Arena in Solna. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the third time this year, at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Spain vs Sweden: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group B Matchday 8 game between Spain and Sweden will be played on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Spain vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Spain vs Sweden for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Spain and Sweden on the eighth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ESPN3+ in the United States.