The 2022 UEFA Nations League is coming to an end in its group phase and Spain has a tough test against Switzerland in Matchday 5. In this article you will find the details about the probable lineups for this game.

The host team has probably one of the best squads nowadays in the world. Spain is seen as one of the favorites to win at Qatar 2022, with a young roster that will try to get their second star this year.

As for Switzerland, this last UEFA Nations League's games will be very helpful to prepare for the FIFA World Cup. They will be in a ough group alongside Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon, so they must polish all the missing details to have agood run in November's tournament.

Spain's probable lineup

Spain has a very young roster and Luis Enrique, the team's coach, is trying to have a better transition for the new generations. Probably David de Gea, Ansu Fati or Sergio Ramos are the biggest missing names, but he is confident in this new group to succeed in Qatar 2022.

Spain's possible starting XI: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Marcos alonso; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke; Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo.

Switzerland's probable lineup

Switzerland is probably thinking in Qatar 2022 more than the UEFA Nations League as they are at the bottom of their group. They do have remarkable names in the roster, but it will be necessary that they use this last games as tests for what's coming next.

Switzerland's possible starting XI: Jonas Omlin; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow; Xerdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic and Breel Embolo.