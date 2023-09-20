Sporting Braga vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sporting Braga and Napoli meet in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. The home team wants to win against their people. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Sporting Braga vs Napoli online in the US on Paramount+]

Sporting Braga finished as the third best team in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga with 78 points, which gave them access to another Champions League season where they are one of the favorite Portuguese teams next to Porto and Benfica.

Napoli reach the Group Stage after winning their home league, Serie A, with a wide margin of 90 points. They are one of the four Italian teams that will play in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

Sporting Braga vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Sporting Braga and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20 at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM September 21

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 21

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM September 21

Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 21

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM September 21

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 21

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 21

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM September 21

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM September 21

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM September 21

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Sporting Braga vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 4, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: TVI Player, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, TVI

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX