Sporting Braga and Napoli meet in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. The home team wants to win against their people. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Sporting Braga finished as the third best team in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga with 78 points, which gave them access to another Champions League season where they are one of the favorite Portuguese teams next to Porto and Benfica.
Napoli reach the Group Stage after winning their home league, Serie A, with a wide margin of 90 points. They are one of the four Italian teams that will play in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.
Sporting Braga vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Sporting Braga and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20 at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM September 21
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 21
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM September 21
Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 21
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM September 21
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 21
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 21
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM September 21
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM September 21
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM September 21
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Sporting Braga vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: TNT Sports 4, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: TVI Player, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, TVI
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX