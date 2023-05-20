Sporting CP will play against Benfica this Sunday, May 20 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a perfect opportunity for Benfica. They could achieve two really important and historical things, on the one hand, to be proclaimed champions, since although Porto won against Famalicaco, reducing the difference to only 1 point, if “O Glorioso” wins, the difference would once again be more than 4 points with only 3 at stake.

On the other hand, they would win the derby and could do the Olympic lap at the home of their arch-rivals. Of course, Sporting CP will do everything possible to at least postpone the celebration of their archrivals. They are still in the fight for the qualification spot for the third round of the Champions League, but in this case that goal is secondary and surely the main objective is not to allow Benfica from being champions in their home.

Sporting CP vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 4

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 14, sportdigital, Blue Sport

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV