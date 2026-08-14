Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Portuguese Primeira Liga game on August 14, 2026

Sporting CP host Vitoria Guimaraes at Estádio José Alvalade in Matchday 2 of the Primeira Liga. After dropping points in their opener, the reigning runners-up look to bounce back. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes Tournament Portuguese Primeira Liga Date Friday, August 14, 2026 Time 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes in the USA

The Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes match will be available in the United States through beIN SPORTS en Español. For streaming viewers, the match can be watched through beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fubo.

Can I watch Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes for free?

Fubo offers free trials to eligible new subscribers, making it a potential way to watch Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes without an upfront payment. The platform’s current website continues to advertise a 5-day free-trial access.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sporting CP enter Matchday 2 looking for their first win of the new Primeira Liga campaign after being held to a 2-2 draw by Estrela Amadora in their opener. Sporting led 2-0 through Rodrigo Zalazar and Fotis Ioannidis, but late goals from Leandro Antonetti and an own goal by Rui Silva allowed Estrela to claim a point.

The result puts additional importance on Sporting’s first home league game of the season. Rui Borges‘ side finished second in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga, earning a place in the Champions League qualifying phase, and will be looking to challenge for the title again.

Rui Silva of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match (Source: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

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Vitoria Guimaraes will provide a difficult test at Alvalade. The visitors finished sixth in the previous Primeira Liga campaign, while Sporting won the most recent meeting 5-1 on May 4, 2026.

There is also an interesting subplot surrounding Sporting’s new-look attack. Zalazar immediately made an impact on his league debut with a goal and an assist against Estrela, after also impressing during preseason. His connection with Fotis Ioannidis could be one of the key attacking weapons against Vitoria.

Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Georgios Vagiannidis, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Dias; Sergi Altimira, Issa Doumbia; Geny Catamo, Rodrigo Zalazar, Pedro Goncalves; Fotis Ioannidis.

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Vitoria Guimaraes (4-2-3-1): Oliwier Zych; Miguel Maga, Thiago Balieiro, Oscar Rivas, Joao Mendes; Beni Mukendi, Goncalo Nogueira; Gustavo Silva, Samu, Oumar Camara; Alioune Ndoye.

What time is the Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes match?

The Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes match kicks off on Friday, August 14, at 3:15 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:15 PM

Central Time: 2:15 PM

Mountain Time: 1:15 PM

Pacific Time: 12:15 PM