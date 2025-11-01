Where to watch Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Vitória Guimarães receive Benfica in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Find out here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Amar Dedic of Benfica

Vitória Guimarães will face off against Benfica in the Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

After a brief dip in form, Benfica have roared back to life with a dominant 5-0 win over Arouca in the Primeira Liga and a convincing 3-0 triumph over Tondela in the Taca de Portugal. Riding that momentum, As Aguias will look to keep climbing the table and cut into the four-point gap separating them from the league leaders.

In this Matchday they’ll face Vitória Guimarães, a side known for its unpredictable performances but one that consistently proves to be a tough challenge—setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting clash.

When will the Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica match be played?

Vitória Guimarães play against Benfica in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, November 1, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Dodi Lukebakio of Benfica

Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM
CT: 3:30 PM
MT: 2:30 PM
PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Vitória Guimarães and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GolTV.

Leonardo Herrera
Better Collective Logo