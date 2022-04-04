Sporting Cristal take on Flamengo at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

Sporting Cristal and Flamengo meet in a Group H game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The home team has a golden opportunity at home to try out their offense strategy. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Sporting Cristal are back in the Copa Libertadores hoping to have a better performance than last season where they finished in third place in Group E with a negative record of 1-1-4. That record was enough for Sporting Cristal to play in the Copa Sudamericana.

Flamengo were the runners-up of the 2021 Copa Libertadores when they lost the final against Fluminense in Montevideo. Flamengo was one of the deadliest teams in the Group Stage last season.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Date

Sporting Cristal and Flamengo play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Tuesday, April 5 at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The visitors are excited to start the tournament with a victory to send a strong message to the other Copa Libertadores teams.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Sporting Cristal and Flamengo at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on Tuesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN App