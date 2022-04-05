Sporting Cristal play against Flamengo for a Group Stage game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Sporting Cristal and Flamengo meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on April 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team has enough experience in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Sporting Cristal were the runners-up of the local Liga 1 in Peru and thanks to that they directly access the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores without having to play the early qualifying stages.

Flamengo were also runners-up in the top league in Brazil and they also lost in the final of the 2021 Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras. This new edition of the tournament is 'total revenge' for Flamengo who are eager to play another final.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Storylines

Sporting Cristal have a long history within the Copa Libertadores, they played for the first time in 1962, also the team has played in the knockout stage multiple times being the 1997 Copa Libertadores edition the best performance for Sporting Cristal when they played in the final game. against Cruzeiro and lost in two legs 0-1.

Flamengo also know what it's like to play in the Copa Libertadores, they won two titles in 1981 and 2019 and in 2021 they lost against Palmeiras in what was an exciting final game. The brazilian teams are just as dominant as the argentinians teams. Group H looks relatively easy for Flamengo with Universidad Catolica, Sporting Cristal and Talleres.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo: Predictions And Odds

Sporting Cristal are underdogs at home with 7.75 odds that will pay $775 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they know what it feels to play against top brazilian teams in the tournament. Flamengo are favorites at 1.36 odds. The draw is offered at 4.80 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Draw 4.80.

BetMGM Sporting Cristal 7.75 Draw / Totals 4.80 / 2.5 Flamengo 1.36

* Odds via BetMGM.