The U. Catolica will visit Sporting Cristal this Wednesday, May 4 for Matchday 4 of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Sporting Cristal and U. Catolica will play what may be their last chance to fight for second place in Group H of this Copa Libertadores 2022. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This may be the last chance for both teams to fight for the second place in Group H (almost assuming that the first will be Flamengo) and thus access the round of 16 of this 2022 Copa Libertadores. The game will be interesting because both need victory and neither of them would benefit from a draw.

U. Catolica have 3 points, so by winning (and if Talleres loses to Flamengo) they could equal the Argentine team in points and be in a better position for the last two games. The Peruvians have it a bit more difficult: with the victory they will equal their rivals in this game by 3 points, and they should try to win the remaining two, one of which will be against Flamengo. In that situation, perhaps the best thing would be to aspire to third place to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, although for this they will still need victory.

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Peru

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals have faced in a total of 10 games throughout history, and looking at the statistics it is possible to realize how balanced both teams have been when they faced each other. U. Catolica are the dominators of the statistics with 4 games won, while Sporting Cristal obtained 3 wins with a total of 3 draws.

Before the last game they played for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores (and which the Chilean team won 2-1, a victory thanks to which they obtained the 3 points they currently have), they had faced for the last time on March 28. 2003 for the edition of that year of the Libertadores. There Sporting Cristal playing at home beat U. Catolica 3-1.

How to watch or live stream Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, May 4 at the Estadio Nacional de Lima for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Sporting Cristal and Universidad Catolica will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Sporting Cristal are the favorite with +125 odds, while U. Catolica have +220. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

Caliente Sporting Cristal +125 Tie +240 U. Catolica +220

*Odds via Caliente