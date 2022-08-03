The 2022 MLS season is entering its final part before the Playoffs. Now, LA Galaxy will visit Sporting Kansas City in a very attractive game, so here is all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2022 MLS regular season is coming to an end and all the squads are trying to get the mos amount of points as possible to enter the Playoffs in great shape. Sporting Kansas City will now receive LA Galaxy and here you will find all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game. In the US, it will be broadcast by fuboTV, which has a free 7-day trial.

Sporting Kansas City, the host team for this match, is already thinking of the next season. The team did not have a great 2022 campaign and is far away from Playoff bound. It would be an epic task if they get the points to enter the next round, as they also depend on other results to keep the dream alive.

As for their rival, LA Galaxy, the team from California is going to have their last opportunities to enter the Playoffs. After 22 games, they have 30 points and are just two units away from postseason zone, so they are not in conditions to leave points in the way and this could be the match that puts them back on track.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Date

Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy will face each other on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Sporting Park, for the the 2022 MLS regular season.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy:

The MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy can be broadcast live and free in the United States through to fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options are: ESPN, TUDN, Univision, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, sportingkc.com and Great 38 - WTTA.