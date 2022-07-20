LAFC will play against Sporting Kansas City on the road for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS season. Find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

LAFC want to stay on top of the Western Conference standings as they head up to play against Sporting Kansas City for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, check out the complete information about this MLS game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it. If you are in the US, this matchup will be available to watch on fuboTV.

LAFC want to stay as the Western Conference standings leader. Therefore, this game will be crucial for the team managed by Steven Cherundolo. Also, with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini as their new signings LAFC have strengthened both defense and offense.

Whereas Sporting Kansas City have had one of the worst performances of their history. In fact, the team managed by Peter Vermes hasn't won a game since June 19, which was Week 15's game against Nashville SC as visitors.

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Date

Sporting Kansas City will host LAFC on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Children's Mercy Park for Week 22 of 2022 MLS Season. This Western Conference matchup will meet the first and last place of the standings.

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC in the US

Sporting Kansas City will play against LAFC for Week 22 of 2022 MLS Season on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). This MLS Regular season game will be available to watch on fuboTV for the US. Other options are: My13 KCOP, KRCA Estrella TV, ESPN+, Great 38 - WTTA, sportingkc.com and ESPNLA 710 AM