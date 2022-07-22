LAFC will visit Sporting Kansas City for the MLS Matchday 22. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Sporting Kansas City will receive LAFC for the MLS Matchday 22. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel of opposites in the Western Conference. On one side will be MLS leaders Los Angeles FC, who are coming off a win over Nashville on Matchday 21. They are one point ahead of Austin FC (albeit with a game in hand) so if they don't get the win they could lose the leadership, and of course LAFC will do everything possible to prevent that from happening.

Sporting Kansas City are currently the worst team in the Western Conference, and in all of MLS only DC United and Toronto FC have fewer points than them. Clearly they must try to get out of the bottom if they want to fight to be in the postseason, and although for that a victory would come in handy, against such a superior rival perhaps a tie would not be a bad result.

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there are not many confrontations throughout history. There have only been 8 in which none of them could be the leader of the statistics. Another curiosity is that there were never any draws between the two, so there were 4 wins for each of the teams.

The last time they played against each other was on April 17, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles FC with goals from Cristian Arango, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jose Cifuentes 78, while the goal from Sporting Kansas City had been scored by Diego Palacios (own goal).

How to watch or live stream Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC in the US

Sporting Kansas City and LAFC will play for the Matchday 22 of the MLS this Saturday, July 23 at 8:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, KRCA Estrella TV, Great 38 - WTTA, sportingkc.com.

Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles FC are the favorite with 2.10 odds, while Sporting Kansas City have 3.20. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Sporting Kansas City 3.20 Tie 3.50 Los Angeles FC 2.10

*Odds via BetMGM