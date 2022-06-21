The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup returns after two years of absence and it is time for Sporting Kansas City to seek for a spot in the semifinals against the only USLL1 team left in the competition, Union Omaha.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream the 2022 US Open Cup

The 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup starts in its quarterfinals round and the MLS teams, as it is usual, are the favorites to take the title home. In one of the matches, Sporting Kansas City face Union Omaha (USLL1) in a duel that the Wizards should not have any problem to acquire a ticket to the semifinals.

There are four teams left from the Major League Soccer in this edition of the tournament. Kansas City, which is owned by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, is looking forward to win another US Open Cup, as they have raised this trophy in four different years (2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017).

Their rivals are Union Omaha, a recently founded club in the United States. The Owels started their journey in soccer just two years ago and play in Werner Park in Nebraska. With just two seasons played in the USLL1, they managed to get their first championship in 2021 with 14 victories, nine draws and only five matches lost.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha: Date

The quarterfinals game of the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup between Sporting Kansas City and Union Omaha is scheduled to start at 7:30 (CT) this Wednesday, June 22 and it will be played at Children's Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha

You can see the quartefinals game of the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup between Sporting Kansas City and Union Omaha in the United States on ESPN+.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha anywhere

