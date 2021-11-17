Sporting Kansas City will host Vancouver Whitecaps for the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Sporting KC didn’t fall off the third spot of the West Conference from Week 5 of the regular season. They had a chance to win the conference if it wasn’t for their inconsistent last matches. However, that’s in the past and now Kansas are ready to go all the way.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps have an spectacular ending of the regular season to clinch the last spot for the postseason. In late August, this team was at the bottom of the standings but made their way into the playoffs with a consistent ending, including their 1-1 draw to Seattle Sounders in the Decision Day.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Date

Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps will face each other for the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The match will take place at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps

The match between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps for the first round of 2021 MLS Playoffs to be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, UniMás.