Sporting Lisbon and Marseille will play against each other at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon for a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League game. The Portuguese team has surprised everyone with two wins in three games, while the French side needs to improve if they want to continue playing an international tournament this season. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this game.

Nobody expected Sporting Lisbon to be at the top of Group D after 3 games. In fact, the team managed by Ruben Amorim was expected to lose to Tottenham, but at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Sporting picked up a big win. Now, Sporting have on their hands the chance to qualify to the Round of 16, if they pick up at least two more wins in the next three games. As the previous game was a big 4-1 loss to the French Side, this matchup promises a large scoreboard.

On the other side, Marseille set themselves high with their new signed players for the current season including Chilean Alexis Sanchez. However, they haven't made an impact to be as dangerous and powerful as they expected. And despite they are currently the last place of the Group D, Marseille have still chances to qualify to the Round of 16.

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

UK: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), VIX+