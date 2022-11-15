One of Canada’s biggest breakout stars in the World Cup could be midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, here is a profile of the Porto midfielder.

Stephen Eustaquio is a talented midfielder who plays for FC Porto in Portugal and has appeared in 26 games for Canada. Eustaquio, who is 25, has scored 3 times for the Maple Leafs and is a part of their 26- man roster heading to the FIFA World Cup.

Stephen Eustaquio's career began in Portugal, given his Portuguese background, and even represented the nation at the youth level before committing to Canada in November of 2019. In Portugal, Eustaquio played with Torreense, Leixões, Chaves, Paços de Ferreira and now FC Porto. He also played briefly in Mexico with Cruz Azul to little fanfare.

Now at FC Porto, Eustaquio has 2 goals in 11 matches with 4 assists after his four seasons at Paços Ferreira where he came to the spotlight. Here is a profile of Stephen Eustaquio.

Stephen Eustaquio Profile

Stephen Eustaquio age: 25

Stephen Eustaquio parents: Armando and Esmeralda both born in Portugal.

Stephen Eustaquio nationality: Canada/ Portuguese

Stephen Eustaquio teams: Torreense, Leixões, Chaves, Cruz Azul, Paços de Ferreira and now FC Porto.

Stephen Eustaquio social media:

Instagram: stepheustaquio - 88,000 followers

Twitter: @steph_eustaquio - Inactive