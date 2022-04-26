Strasbourg and PSG will clash for Matchday 35 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Strasbourg will clash against Ligue 1 Champions PSG at Stade de la Meinau for Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Strasbourg have a losing record against PSG with 4 losses against current Ligue 1 champions in their lasts games. The most recent match between these two sides was 4-1 win by PSG. However, Strasbourg have already set their highest tally over a season in Ligue 1 since 1996-97. They are in 6th place with 56 points, currently fighting for a UEFA Conference League spot for next season.

Despite PSG are the Ligue 1 champions, rumors have said their coach Mauricio Pochettino could leave Les Parisiens at the end of this season. With 4 matches left to play, PSG will try win them all to make their fan base happy. In the last game at Parc des Princes, when PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title, the stadium was left empty by their official fan base in protest of this season's disappointments.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Date

Strasbourg will play against PSG for Matchday 35 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 on Friday April 26, 2022 at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Strasbourg vs PSG: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Strasbourg and PSG for Matchday 35 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 at 3:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch in United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS