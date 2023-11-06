The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is just getting started, but that is not preventing us from seeing early predictions. According to Opta’s supercomputer, Manchester City are favorites to emerge victorious for the second straight year.

The prediction suggests Pep Guardiola‘s side has 99.9% chances of making the round of 16, which wouldn’t be exactly a surprise. But it also has 83.8% chances of advancing to the quarterfinals, 65.7% of being in the semis, and 49.3% of repeating a trip to the grand final.

The Citizens are also favored to win the trophy with 32.4% chances, more than any other team. Real Madrid are second with 13.1%, but they were given less chances than Bayern Munich to make the final (25.2% against 25.4%).

So, according to this supercomputer, chances are that the 2024 final is Man City vs. Bayern. But the team with more chances to dethrone the Sky Blues would be Los Blancos, the record winners of the competition with 14 honors.

Another interesting prediction is that Arsenal are the fourth team on the list, above the likes of Barcelona, PSG, and 2023 runners-up Inter Milan. The Gunners’ chances are pretty low compared to the top three teams, though.

Do Manchester City have what it takes to repeat?

Now that Manchester City finally got over the hump and know what it’s like to taste continental glory, why not to dream with another European success? After all, Guardiola is still at the helm and their successful roster is untouched.

SURVEY Will Manchester City repeat in the Champions League? Will Manchester City repeat in the Champions League? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The Citizens still have Erling Haaland up front, Ederson between the sticks, a solid defense with Ruben Dias and John Stones, as well as a stacked midfield headlined by Rodri. Apart from having the same core, they have depth anda great combination of young and veteran talent.

Their trademark style of play is still there, and the results continue to prove Guardiola right. They are currently leading Group G with perfect record, having claimed three wins in as many games. It will be interesting to see if another team threatens to challenge for their crown, but City certainly have reasons to believe with another Champions League.