Suriname will host Jamaica this Saturday, June 4 at 7 PM (ET) against Jamaica in what will be the first game of both for this Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial).

Suriname in their last qualifiers could not even reach the final octagonal of Concacaf, so it has been a long time since they lost their chances of being able to qualify for the World Cup. However, with the increase in the number of teams that will go to the , the possibility opens up, perhaps not yet to go to the World Cup itself, but to go to the final stages and have stronger competition.

In the case of Jamaica, they came to dispute the octagonal of Concacaf, although without much success. They finished in sixth position, 14 points behind Costa Rica, who finished fourth and earned the right to play in the playoffs to go to the World Cup. The increase in the number of teams is undoubtedly great news for Jamaica, who could even have World Cup aspirations, for which of course they will have to start a process in the best possible way.

Surinam vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Flora Stadion, Paramaribo, Suriname

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount +

Surinam vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Surinam vs Jamaica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The matches between these two teams throughout history are not too many, although as could be foreseen in the statistics dominators are Jamaica who have won 5 of the 6 games played in total. The remaining match was a victory for Suriname, so there were never any draws.

The last meeting between the two occurred last year, specifically on July 13, 2021, when the Jamaicans won a 2-0 victory over the Surinamese in Group C, with goals from Shamar Nicholson and Bobby Reid.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Surinam vs Jamaica in the US

This game between Surinam and Jamaica to be played this Saturday, June 4 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Surinam vs Jamaica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Jamaica are the favorite with +110 odds, while Suriname have +250. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

BetMGM Jamaica +110 Tie +210 Suriname +250

*Odds via Caliente