Sweden and Czech Republic clash in a much anticipated game in the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Predictions, odds, and how to watch European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs in the US

Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer but there's still a lot to be played for, with a number of World Cup berths up for grabs. Sweden and Czech Republic clash on Thursday, March 24, in the European Qualifying Playoffs. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Janne Andersson's side has made its way to the UEFA playoffs by finishing second in Group B, four points shy of leaders Spain. Sweden concluded the group stage with 15 points and now hope to make it to their second straight World Cup.

On the other hand, Jaroslav Silhavy's men have qualified for the playoffs via the UEFA Nations League. Czech Republic have fallen short in the Qualifiers groups, having finished third in Zone E with 14 points - one shy of Wales.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Friends Arena

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Storylines

The winner of this game will face Poland, who have been given a bye to the final after the FIFA banned Russia from its competitions. Sweden will try to qualify for their 13th World Cup, while Czech Republic aim to return to the tournament for the first time since 2006.

How to watch or live stream Sweden vs Czech Republic in the US

The game to be played between Sweden and Czech Republic in the semifinals of the European 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifying Playoffs will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+ and PrendeTV.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. BetMGM has given Sweden odds of +100, while the Czech Republic have +300, and a tie would result in a +220 payout.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Sweden +100 Tie +220 Czech Republic +300

* Odds via BetMGM