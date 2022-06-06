Switzerland take on Spain at Stade de Genève in Lancy for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Switzerland and Spain meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stade de Genève in Lancy. The home team are not playing as people expect, they have much more to offer and it is time to show it. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Switzerland lost two games and now the team is at the bottom of the standings in Group A2, the first loss was against Czech Republic 1-2 on the road and the second was against Portugal 0-4, this will be the first game at home for Switzerland in this new season.

Spain are not in a bad situation but the team must win to regain their status as big favorites since they have two draws against Portugal 1-1 and Czech Republic 2-2, those two draws fueled their good streak of four wins and two draws that the team is currently keeping.

Switzerland vs Spain: Date

Switzerland and Spain play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9 at Stade de Genève in Lancy. The home team should win this game but the last time they played at home they tied 1-1, and the visitors haven't won on the road since last year.

Switzerland vs Spain: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Switzerland vs Spain at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland and Spain at the Stade de Genève in Lancy on Thursday, June 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

