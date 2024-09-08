Switzerland vs Spain: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Switzerland take on Spain in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Switzerland and Spain will face each other in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League. Fans can catch the game live on TV or via live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in their region.

[Watch Switzerland vs Spain for free in the USA on Fubo]

Spain, the reigning Euro 2024 champions, stumbled out of the gate in their opening match, falling short of expectations with a 0-0 draw against Serbia. Despite being heavy favorites, Spain struggled to break through Serbia’s defense and left with only a point. Now, with pressure mounting, they will seek their first victory of the tournament in their next clash.

Up next for Spain is Switzerland, who are coming off a tough loss to Denmark in their debut. The Swiss fought hard to keep the match level, even after being reduced to 10 men for most of the second half. Despite their efforts, they fell short and now face a daunting task against the group’s strongest team, hoping to bounce back.

Switzerland vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Nico Elvedi of Switzerland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Switzerland vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

Advertisement