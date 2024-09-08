Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Switzerland vs Spain: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Switzerland take on Spain in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Dani Olmo of Spain
© IMAGO / MN Press PhotoDani Olmo of Spain

By Leonardo Herrera

Switzerland and Spain will face each other in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League. Fans can catch the game live on TV or via live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in their region.

[Watch Switzerland vs Spain for free in the USA on Fubo]

Spain, the reigning Euro 2024 champions, stumbled out of the gate in their opening match, falling short of expectations with a 0-0 draw against Serbia. Despite being heavy favorites, Spain struggled to break through Serbia’s defense and left with only a point. Now, with pressure mounting, they will seek their first victory of the tournament in their next clash.

Up next for Spain is Switzerland, who are coming off a tough loss to Denmark in their debut. The Swiss fought hard to keep the match level, even after being reduced to 10 men for most of the second half. Despite their efforts, they fell short and now face a daunting task against the group’s strongest team, hoping to bounce back.

Switzerland vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Nico Elvedi of Switzerland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Nico Elvedi of Switzerland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Switzerland vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Tyreek Hill was detained by police before Dolphins vs Jaguars in Miami
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill was detained by police before Dolphins vs Jaguars in Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo