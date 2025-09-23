Team on verge of 2026 World Cup qualification could miss tournament due to FIFA sanction

South Africa have long been one of the most recognizable teams when it comes to the FIFA World Cup. They made their debut in France in 1998, returned in 2002, and later hosted the 2010 tournament, where they delivered a memorable showing.

For the 2026 edition, set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, qualification seemed almost certain through the World Cup African Qualifiers — but a looming FIFA sanction could put their spot in jeopardy.

Bafana Bafana currently lead Group C with 17 points, three ahead of Benin, with two matches remaining in October. However, they could be docked three points and see their goal difference drop by six after fielding an ineligible player in their 3-0 win over Lesotho during the September window.

South Africa facing point deduction over ineligible player

The issue centers on midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who featured in the 3–0 win over Lesotho despite already having accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers — a situation that should have triggered a one-match suspension. His participation means South Africa could be handed an automatic forfeit, with the match awarded as a 0–3 loss.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Code is clear on such matters: “If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically declared a loss. The default result is a 3–0 defeat, unless the actual scoreline was even more unfavorable for the team in question”.

FIFA decision could leave Group C wide open

FIFA has already notified South Africa that it is reviewing the incident, though the outcome appears straightforward: the team is expected to lose three points, dropping its goal differential from +8 to +2.

That shift would push South Africa down to second place in Group C, with Benin moving into first on 14 points and a +4 goal differential. With two qualifying matches remaining, the group would be virtually deadlocked.

Benin are set to face Rwanda and Nigeria, both away from home. The Super Eagles still have an outside chance of direct qualification — they sit on 11 points, just three behind South Africa — and will need a win over Benin, among other favorable results, to stay in the hunt.

South Africa, meanwhile, will likely need to outpace Benin either on points or goal differential in its final fixtures against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to secure a World Cup berth that, until recently, seemed all but assured.