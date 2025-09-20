Trending topics:
FIFA announces early ticket sales figures and details for 2026 World Cup lottery

In just 10 days, more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries have registered for the 2026 World Cup ticket lottery, FIFA announced Friday, along with details on the next steps in the process.

By Gianni Taina

Detailed view of the FIFA World Cup trophy.
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesDetailed view of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Ten days after opening the first application window for the 2026 World Cup ticket lottery, FIFA announced that more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries have registered — and outlined the next steps in the sales process.

The governing body confirmed that lottery winners will be notified by email beginning Monday, Sept. 29, with details on when they can purchase tickets. The first presale window will officially open Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Additional ticketing phases will launch in October, with the next lottery registration period set to begin Oct. 27. FIFA also stressed that being selected in the lottery does not guarantee a ticket, as matches could sell out before fans have the chance to complete their purchase. A resale platform is scheduled to go live Oct. 2.

These figures are not only exceptional, but also a powerful statement,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “The entire world wants to be part of the FIFA World Cup 26 — the biggest, most inclusive and most exciting event ever”.

From Canada, Mexico and the United States to countries large and small across every continent, fans are showing once again that the passion for soccer truly unites us. In 2026, with 48 teams competing across 16 incredible host cities, the world will come together in North America like never before,” he added.

FIFA announces draw date and venue for 2026 World Cup’s never-before-seen format

How much will tickets cost for the 2026 World Cup?

As part of the initial presale, individual tickets will be available for all 104 group-stage matches — even before the official draw on Dec. 5. Fans will also be able to purchase packages covering every game within a specific group, with prices starting at $60.

Overall, ticket prices will range from $60 for the least expensive group-stage seats to $6,730 for premium seats at the final. FIFA noted that prices may vary depending on demand throughout the sales process.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
