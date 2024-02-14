In a statement issued by Spain’s Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the young man who grabbed Lucas Ocampos during Sevilla’s match against Rayo Vallecano will hopefully learn to keep his hands to himself.



The commission determined that the young man will be fined 6,000 euros and is banned from sporting events in Spain for one year. The harsh measure is to send a clear message that crossing the line will not be tolerated.



Hernández Maeso, the referee of the match wrote the incident into his match report and the commission had classified the matter as “grave”. The commission also pointed out the young man’s behavior after he was told by Rayo players to stop, where he began to instigate Ocampos.



Lucas Ocampos reaction to being touched by Rayo fan



To make matters worse for the young man the incident has been raised criminally as LaLiga elevated the incident to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. No word yet if the prosecutor will look to charge the young man with any criminal chargers.



At the time of the incident Lucas Ocampos was very frustrated with what happened, “I hope that LaLiga takes it as seriously as it takes racism. There is always a fool. If this happens in women’s football, we know what can happen. Hopefully they punish that fool, so he doesn’t stain the image of Rayo fans” Ocampos stated to DAZN.



The incident occurred when Ocampos was attempting a throw-in, a group of three young Rayo fans were sitting together on the sideline and one of the fans put his finger near Ocampos’ buttocks.