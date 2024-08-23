The five European powerful teams that will not play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

As the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025 approaches a few major European powerhouses will be notably absent from the tournament.

With Boca Juniors recently securing their spot, only two places remain for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. This new format, which will bring together 32 of the best teams from around the globe, already has 30 confirmed participants. However, despite the star-studded lineup, some of Europe’s biggest names will miss out on this historic event.

Two remaining slots will be filled by the Copa Libertadores 2024 champion and a team from MLS, which will host the event. If Flamengo, Fluminense, or River Plate win the Copa Libertadores, Olimpia of Paraguay will qualify based on CONMEBOL rankings, as the other teams have already secured their spots.

UEFA has confirmed its 12 representatives, with four slots given to recent Champions League winners and the remaining eight determined by ranking. Due to the two-team limit per country and subpar performances by some clubs in recent years, five major European teams will not be participating. Here’s a look at the heavyweights who didn’t make the cut.

Liverpool (England)

Despite being the most successful English club in Champions League history, Liverpool failed to qualify. The Reds accumulated more points than many of the teams that made the cut, but with Chelsea (2021) and Manchester City (2023) winning two of the last four Champions League titles, England reached its two-team cap. As a result, Liverpool will not be competing in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona (Spain)

Barcelona also missed out on a spot in the Club World Cup. With Real Madrid securing their place as champions after winning the 2022 and 2024 editions of the Champions League, Spain was left with only one ranking-based spot, which went to Atletico Madrid.

AC Milan (Italy)

AC Milan, the club with the second-most Champions League titles, will also be absent. Their recent struggles in the competition saw them accumulate only 41 points over the past four years, falling short of rivals Inter Milan (76 points) and Juventus (47 points), who claimed Italy’s two spots.

Manchester United (England)

The Red Devils’ recent performances in the Champions League have been underwhelming. Manchester United participated in just two of the last four editions and failed to make deep runs. With only 35 points, they finished far off the ranking required to qualify for the Club World Cup.

Arsenal (England)

Arsenal’s impressive performances in recent Premier League seasons have reestablished them as one of England’s top clubs. However, their domestic success hasn’t translated to the international stage. The Gunners accumulated just 22 points, falling short of a place in the 2025 Club World Cup.

The 12 European qualifiers for the Club World Cup 2025

England : Manchester City and Chelsea

: Manchester City and Chelsea Spain : Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Germany : Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Italy : Inter and Juventus

: Inter and Juventus Portugal : Porto and Benfica

: Porto and Benfica France : Paris Saint-Germain

: Paris Saint-Germain Austria: Red Bull Salzburg

Qualifiers from the rest of the world

CONMEBOL

Brazil : Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense

: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense Argentina: Boca Juniors and River Plate

CONCACAF

Mexico : Pachuca, Monterrey and Club Leon

: Pachuca, Monterrey and Club Leon United States: Seattle Sounders

AFC (Asia)

Saudi Arabia : Al Hilal

: Al Hilal Japan : Urawa Reds

: Urawa Reds South Korea : Ulsan

: Ulsan United Arab Emirates: Al Ain

CAF (Africa)

Egypt : Al Ahly

: Al Ahly Morocco : Wydad

: Wydad Tunisia : Esperance Sportive de Tunis

: Esperance Sportive de Tunis South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

OFC (Oceania)

Australia: Auckland City