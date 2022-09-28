Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in soccer's history, but he has had some troubles that got him sacked from different clubs. After he left four clubs, he received a huge amount of money from where he has made an incredible wealth.

Throughout history, Jose Mourinho has made it clear he is one of the best managers soccer has had. As any manager, he has had his ups and downs, but even when he got sacked from four different clubs, he made an incredible wealth from them.

The Portuguese manager has won almost everything throughout his career. Mourinho appeared in the radar of the best clubs in Europe after he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2003-04 season with Porto. After that moment, every single team was interested in his services.

After 22 years, the Special One has managed some of the best clubs in soccer such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, amongst others. But of course not everything has been easy and, after some bad results, he has been sacked as every coach has, but with the big difference that he has earned a huge amount of money from it.

Jose Mourinho and an unbelievable wealth he has made from being sacked

Jose Mourinho started his manager career in Benfica back in 2000. Since then, he has been coach for nine different teams, including four from the Premier League's Big Six.

Even though Mourinho has given lots of joys to his former teams, he has not been perfect. After some bad results, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid sacked him, but he made it sure to leave with a big check in his pockets.

From this last four teams mentioned, Mourinho received little more than total of $106 million according to Sports Journal. After each team ended his contract, they were forced to pay him as they did not comply with the full lenght of it.