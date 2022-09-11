After a weekend without Premier League activity due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league's regular schedule is expected to resume next week. The London teams still have issues, however, since the city is in mourning for the next ten days. Here, check out the wise idea that could fix the tricky situation.

As of now, it seems like the Premier League may resume next weekend, although there is still uncertainty over the status of games scheduled to take place in London. To show respect for the late Queen after her passing on Thursday, soccer games at all levels were postponed throughout the UK this past weekend.

The FA confirmed on Friday that all football games this weekend will be postponed due to the situation, including those at the Premier League and English Football League levels, as well as those at the lower levels. Plans are being made to minimize more fixture disruption in an already crowded football schedule, although it remains uncertain if all games will be played next weekend.

The EPL has been backed into a corner with its schedule after the decision to postpone games this weekend was made; there is now pressure to play the games next weekend despite the fact that it is still within the 10-day period of mourning. However, because so many police are expected to be engaged in the preparations for the control of the burial at Westminster Abbey, it is uncertain whether or not the scheduled games will go on as planned in London.

How London teams would be able to return to action next week

One proposed alternative, as reported by The Athletic, would see all London teams playing their games away from home the next weekend. For instance, on September 18, Chelsea are expected to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in Graham Potter's debut league game as manager of the Blues.

If a deal could be made, however, the game would be switched around, with Chelsea playing at Anfield to ease the workload of the Metropolitan Police. There are a wide variety of challenging obstacles to overcome when attempting anything like this, including but not limited to personnel, equipment, logistics, and time management.

Furthermore, in the scenario of Brentford vs Arsenal, the rescheduled game would still take place in London. That means that any future Premier League games still remain in danger of being postponed.

In addition, when the publication inquired with the Metropolitan Police about the possibility of other matches being canceled, they stated, "Whether matches go forward is a matter for the footballing authorities. “If fixtures do take place the Met will work with the relevant partners and ensure that appropriate policing plans are in place.”