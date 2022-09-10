Arsenal and Everton had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually canceled. Here, find out the reason why.

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 7 clash between Arsenal and Everton has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Emirates Stadium in London, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

This necessitates finding a new date for the match, and there is still a possibility that the matches planned for next week will also need to be moved. The next possible weekend for games is January 17/18, and the weekend of February 8-9 is also a possibility.

The Gunners have managed 15 points in six matches so far, astonishingly putting them on top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Toffees are placed 16 positions below them, in 16th place with just four points won in six games so far.

Why was the Arsenal vs Everton match postponed?

Arsenal's Premier League match against Everton at Emirates Stadium is in danger of not happening this year due to the obligation to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. On Thursday, September 8, it was announced that Britain's longest reigning queen had died at the age of 96.

UK citizens are devastated by the news, and the Royal Family, along with the rest of the world, will be debating how to proceed in the aftermath. The Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed along with all other weekend matches.

Even Leeds' Monday match against Nottingham Forest has also been called off out of respect for the Queen. The last time any EPL matches were called off as a result of the identical reason was back in 1997, after Princess Diana's death.

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”