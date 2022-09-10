The Premier League has announced that all games scheduled for this weekend will be postponed in memory of Queen Elizabeth. It is yet to be seen if the games for the weekend of September 16-18 will be played. Here, find out when these canceled fixtures might take place.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the governing organizations of different sports in the United Kingdom were allowed to make their own judgments about whether or not to proceed with this weekend's scheduled events. Some teams have chosen to reschedule their games as a tribute to the Queen, while others will observe moments of quiet and wear black armbands during their games regardless of whether they are postponed or not.

The Premier League, the English Football League, and the Football Association have determined that all games, from the highest division to the youth leagues, must be postponed this weekend. No senior-level games will be played in Wales or Northern Ireland, and the same goes for Scotland.

The West London derby between Fulham and Chelsea, which was set to be Graham Potter's debut game in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit, and Manchester City's match against Tottenham have both been postponed.

The date the postponed Premier League matches could be played

Because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all of this weekend's Premier League matches had been postponed. In addition, even the fixtures scheduled for the weekend of September 16-18 are likely to be rescheduled as well due to the state burial.

The league has not yet released a definitive schedule for when these games will be played. To play any of the postponed games, however, the teams will have to wait until the middle of the week of January 17/18, 2023.

Since much of this year was already planned around the World Cup, it was impossible to add any more events. With the matches originally scheduled for September now postponed until January 17 or 18 next year, the English teams will have to wait until then to play the matches.

It's worth noting that not just Premier League action; the FA Cup's second round will also be played in January, and we have yet to get a schedule for that. The Carabao Cup Knockout Stage will also take place in January, which might add two extra games to the schedule. An interesting fact is that if any side continues to advance in any of the cup competitions, they might play as many as eight games in the month of January.