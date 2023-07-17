Chivas of Guadalajara also triumph in friendlies. After a fantastic start in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, with three victories in three matches, the Rebaño won the Gernika Tree Trophy by defeating Athletic Club.

The friendly match served as an opportunity for the Rebaño fans to witness Erick Gutierrez’s debut. The midfielder, like most of the team, had a solid performance. However, it was two other players who captivated the Spanish fans.

This friendly match served as a way to prepare the upcoming campaign for Athletic Club. The Spanish press followed the game, and they were surprised by two Mexican players due to their great performance against the team from LaLiga.

The two Mexican players from Chivas who amazed the Spanish press

Pavel Perez

The 25-year-old forward scored the first goal of the match, appearing unmarked at the far post. Pavel Perez has been trying to gain ground in the first team for some time, but Veljko Paunovic has mostly used him as a substitute. However, the Spanish press was surprised by his versatility.

Alexis Vega

The forward returned after a knee injury that kept him out of the Gold Cup. Just as Veljko Paunovic praised his comeback, the commentators from the Spanish broadcaster DAZN were amazed by the quality of Alexis Vega, who usually garners a lot of attention due to his ball skills.