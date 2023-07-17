The forward who wanted to join Cruz Azul but ended up scoring goals for another Mexican team

Cruz Azul has had the worst possible start to their participation in the Liga MX Apertura 2023 Tournament: three games played and three defeats, with the latest against Xolos de Tijuana in Matchday 3. This situation contributes to many fans thinking about the missed reinforcements.

One of La Maquina Cementera’s priorities in this transfer window was to strengthen their forward line. Various names were considered, and some were on the verge of signing, but ultimately the only arrival (so far) was Diber Cambindo.

Ricardo Ferreti, the team’s coach, aspires to succeed with Cruz Azul, but things have not been easy. Now, he is facing a challenging situation as he witnesses one of the reinforcements the club was unable to sign scoring for another squad.

Video: Robert Morales’ first goal in the Liga MX

One of the players who came close to joining the Cementero club, even in previous transfer windows, was Robert Morales. Despite the player’s apparent interest in this window, the management never made the formal financial effort to incorporate him, opting for other alternatives instead.

Finally, Deportivo Toluca took the initiative and “snatched” Morales away from Cruz Azul for a total of $6 million on a four-year contract. This significant sum, which was divided between Cerro Porteño (the seller) and the player, has already begun to be “repaid” with goals.

This Sunday, in Matchday 3 of the Liga MX, Toluca hosted FC Juarez in a tumultuous match that ended in a 2-4 defeat. However, there was a moment for Robert Morales to score a fantastic goal, his first one in Mexico and with the Diablos jersey.