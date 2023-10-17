The Mexican player who is more valuable than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is still widely regarded as the greatest soccer player on Earth, even if he’s 36 and is no longer playing in Europe. However, age is a significant factor when it comes to market value, which explains why the Argentine star has been surpassed by other players.

In fact, Mexico can take pride in Santiago Gimenez‘s impressive rise. According to the latest Transfermarkt update, the Feyenoord sensation is worth €40 million, which is €5 million more than Messi’s current market value.

At 22, the Mexican striker is enjoying his time in the Netherlands. Apart from surpassing the 7x Ballon d’Or winner – he was worth €25m in June – Gimenez is the most expensive player in the Eredivisie right now.

Santiago Gimenez is the most expensive Mexican player on Earth

The former Cruz Azul star, who left the Liga MX outfit for the Dutch side in July 2022, is the most valuable player on the Mexican national team. West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is reportedly worth €35m – just like Messi – whereas Hirving Lozano (another Mexican in the Eredivisie) is valued at €22 million.

In the Dutch league, Gimenez is followed by Feyenoord teammates Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko, who are worth €35 million and €30 million, respectively.

Santi Gimenez’s increase in market value at Feyenoord

Gimenez has enjoyed a significant rise in market value since he moved to Europe. The forward was worth just €4 million in April 2022, before he packed his bags and left Mexico. But gradually, his stock went up.

By November 2022, Gimenez’s worth rose to €6 million. In March 2023, that number increased by €3m. His market value soared in the next three months, rising to €25m before climbing to the current €40m market value.

SURVEY Can Santiago Gimenez be a top striker in Europe? Can Santiago Gimenez be a top striker in Europe? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Since Gimenez’s career is just getting started, it’s not a surprise to see his increase in market value contrast with the decline in Messi’s worth. The Inter Miami star has just led Argentina to an unforgettable World Cup success and continues to delight fans in MLS, but the fact that he’s not getting any younger only makes his price drop.