The bridge between MLS and the best club level soccer in the world, the European continent, seems to continue to widen and strengthen, after it was leaked that the next player to move from the United States to the Old Continent is a goalkeeper who has not played any minutes in 2022.

The MLS goalkeeper who could soon move to Europe despite not playing a single minute in 2022

Major League Soccer has gradually positioned itself not only as a league where great soccer players come to spend their final years after a successful career in Europe, but also, conversely, as a reliable league that can export players to the Old Continent. And the next one is about to happen.

In the last Transfer Window alone, 33 MLS players made the big leap to the Old Continent. The interesting thing is that while some players were signed by lesser-known teams, some others will try their luck in the best leagues in the world, such as the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Notable signings include USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas to FC Augsburg in Germany, Kevin Paredes from DC United to Wolfsburg, Justin Che to Hoffenheim, George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld and Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids to Arsenal.

From MLS to Europe without a single minute in 2022

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa's career has taken a turn recently. Not only has he joined the group of goalkeepers that Gerardo Tata Martino is considering to include in the Mexico National Team squad for Qatar 2022, but he could fulfill the dream of every professional soccer player, to play in Europe, and without having played a single minute so far this season.

According to former soccer player and now on-air talent for Fox Sports, Mariano Trujillo, there is a list of teams from the Old Continent that would be looking for the services of Ochoa, who finishes his contract with Real Salt Lake at the end of this season and would arrive as a free agent, at a very low cost.

Thus, the teams mentioned by Trujillo as possible destinations for the Mexican-American goalkeeper range from Atlético Madrid, Fulham, Bournemouth, West Ham, KV Kortrijk, Cádiz and Real Sociedad. Likewise, some Mexican teams such as Atletico San Luis, Toluca and Queretaro would also be interested in David Ochoa.