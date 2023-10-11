The Premier League is without any doubt one of, if not the most popular league not only in Europe, but in the entire world. While soccer enthusiasts often find in the English top-flight many of the best players on Earth, they also see countless youngsters who eventually become household names.

Right now, Brighton seem to have one of the most promising prospects in the league. At 18, Evan Ferguson is already making a name for himself in England thanks to some impressive performances with the Seagulls.

The Irish striker, who joined the club from Bohemians in 2021, has made an impression for Roberto De Zerbi‘s side last season and is showing no signs of slowing down this term. His progress didn’t go unnoticed, as his stock has significantly risen this year.

Evan Ferguson’s market value rises by 6400% in 2023

According to Transfermarkt, Ferguson was worth just €1 million at the beginning of the year. In the wake of his breaktout campaign, the Brighton gem saw his market value rise to €10m in March 2023. Only three months later, he was already worth €30 million.

In the latest October update, Ferguson’s stock went even higher as his current market value is €65 million. That means an impressive 6400% increase over the course of 2023, which is the largest in the Premier League this year.

The 6 ft 0 striker has immediately become a reliable option up front for the Seagulls since being promoted to the first team by Graham Potter in the 2021-22 campaign. Last season he started to get more playing time under De Zerbi, and the Irish youngster paid back his confidence with unquestionable numbers.

A threat both on air and on the ground for his opponents, Ferguson recorded a remarkable 16 goals and five assists in 34 appearances in the 2022-23 season, helping Brighton qualify for their first ever UEFA Europa League participation.

A bright future ahead of Ferguson

In case some were wondering whether he was a “one-season wonder,” Ferguson is proving he has no intention of stopping with his progress. This season, he already boasts five goals in 11 matches. Roberto De Zerbi has nothing but praise for his promising striker, claiming Ferguson could become one of the most prolific players in the continent.

“He can become big, big, big,” the Brighton coach said about Ferguson. “His qualities are enough to become a great player. He can become one of the best, the top scorer in Europe. He was born in 2004, he’s 18. I don’t know how many players are young, that score like him.”

In April, the 18-year-old put pen to paper to a new long-term deal with Brighton until June 2028. That’s a huge relief for the Seagulls, though it looks like a matter of time before European giants start to approach the young striker.