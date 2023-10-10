Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs on Earth, but unlike other powerful teams, they spent their money wisely. Especially since Pep Guardiola took over, the Citizens have made countless signings that proved to be smart.

Many of their superstars had yet a lot to prove before they could be seen as world-class players, but they flourished at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ederson, Julian Alvarez or Bernardo Silva are just some of them.

However, not all of their gambles paid off. The Sky Blues, for instance, seemed to get a dependable midfielder in Kalvin Phillips last year, but the Englishman has barely seen the field under Guardiola. His market value, in fact, dropped significantly in Manchester.

Kalvin Phillips’ worth drops by €22 million at Manchester City

According to Transfermarkt, Kalvin Phillips’ market value was €50 million in June 2022, before he left Leeds United for City. Flash-forward to October 2023, the 27-year-old is worth €28 million.

Of course, this significant decrease has to do with his lack of playing time with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners. Phillips has made just 26 appearances for City since his arrival in the summer of 2022, playing only 760 minutes at the club.

When the Citizens went after Phillips, he was seen as one of the best players at his positions in England. Under Marcelo Bielsa, he played a pivotal role in Leeds United’s return to the Premier League and even got called up to the Three Lions by Gareth Southgate.

Phillips made 234 appearances for the Whites, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists. At City, he has yet to score or assist. Therefore, many wonder whether this was the right move for him considering his stock was higher only a year ago.

How much have Man City paid for Kalvin Phillips?

Manchester City forked out €49 million to get Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, with the midfielder signing a contract until June 2028.

How many games has Kalvin Phillips played for England?

Kalvin Phillips has 28 caps with the English national team. He made his senior international debut on August 9, 2020, in a goalless draw with Denmark for the UEFA Nations League.